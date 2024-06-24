GACL to operationalize new terminal building at Prempeh International Airport, Kumasi Terminal

By Stanley Senya

Accra, June 24, GNA- Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) in collaboration with stakeholders will conduct a series of subsystem simulations as part of preparations to ensure a smooth transition from the old terminal to the new Terminal building.

This will be followed by two full-scale integrated simulations of all processes and systems in the new terminal building from June 25, 2024, to June 30, 2024.

A statement issued in Accra by GACL Management said it was after the processes that the new Terminal building at Prempeh I International Airport, Kumasi would be opened for operationalization on Monday, July 1, 2024.

It said the objective was to ensure that all systems, equipment, and staff were fully prepared to operate efficiently and effectively and to manage risks associated with the transfer of operations from the old terminal to the new Terminal building.

“In line with the operationalization process, there will be three live flights from the new terminal building from June 28 to June 30, 2024.

Ghana Airports Company Limited has subsequently advised Africa World Airlines and Passion Air to inform passengers who are scheduled to travel on the selected dates to be mindful of this arrangement.

The features of the new Terminal building include the capacity to handle 800,000 passengers per annum, process 200 passengers per hour, two passenger boarding bridges, a Presidential lounge and three other lounges and four Boarding Gates.

The rest are four Self-Service Check-in Kiosks; nine Check-in Desks; 16 Immigration booths, Airline and Staff offices, large Commercial Retail area, Currency Declaration office, Forex Bureau, visa-on-arrival facility, automated car park, Multipurpose Faith room, dedicated area for unaccompanied minor, modern Baggage Handling Systems and a Medical Facility among others.

The statement said the Company was committed to providing World-Class Airport facilities and services to position Ghana as the preferred aviation hub and leader in airport business in West Africa.

GNA



