Foundation establishes ICT centre to train students in Nsoatre community 

By Benjamin Akoto

Nsoatre (B/R), June 20, GNA – The Heart for Children Foundation Ghana, a non-governmental organization (NGO) based at Nsoatre, has established a state-of-the-art Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre to train students in Nsoatre and its surrounding areas.

The facility stocked with modern desktop computers and accessories has the capacity to accommodate about 40 students and currently benefits 18 Junior High Schools (JHS) within the catchment area.

Furthermore, the NGO also provides free transportation to ensure that students could access the facility and return safely to their schools after attending teaching sessions.

Mr. Solomon Boateng, the Founder and Director of the Foundation, said the ICT centre was built to bridge the gap by giving students in the area the opportunity to work with computer tools.

He stressed that children were the future of the country and it was important to invest in and prepare them for the years ahead.

He noted that creating a conducive atmosphere and providing necessary resources for the children was crucial to get them well-prepared to take on leadership roles in the future leader.

Highlighting some challenges encountered as a charity organization, Mr Boateng appealed to the government to exempt NGOs from paying duties on imported items targeted to support deprived communities and individuals.

He explained that high taxes on imported items often forced them to leave behind much-needed supplies and rather import smaller quantity that they could afford payment.

Mr Hubert Kwaku Mensah, an ICT Teacher at Kanturo AME Zion Basic School, praised the Foundation for ensuring that students in the area had access to computers for learning and developing ICT skills.

He said visiting the ICT centre for practical training had greatly benefited students, particularly those preparing for the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Mr Mensah recalled that students in his school were previously taught ICT solely from textbooks with limited practical experience.

He observed that students had now gained exposure from the ICT centre by enhancing their understanding and skills in the field.

