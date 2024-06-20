2,650 BECE candidates in Shama districts receive mathematical sets  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Shama (WR), June 20, GNA –A total of 2,650 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates within the Shama District of the Western Region have received mathematical sets to help them do the mathematical, technical and integrated science component of the examinations well.

The supplies to 68 private, mission and model schools were under the generosity of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate, Mr. Isaac Kwamina Afful, also the Guantuahene of the Shama traditional area.

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate on the first day of the five-day distribution exercise which started at the Methodist school said, “Education is what has made me who I am today….I sat in this very class as a young learner and with determination and focus, I made it.”

He encouraged the students to absorb with a keen mind and focus on getting better results especially as the examination approached

Mr. Afful said, “I have interacted with your teachers, I know how well they have prepared you for the examination…now you need to shed off bad friends, fear and anything that would hamper your educational dreams and make the mark.”

He noted that there were available scholarship schemes to enable them to take advantage of higher educational laurels

Mr. Ebenezer Dadzie, the District Chief Executive of Shama, Mr. Isaac Kobina Lawson, the District Examination Coordinator and Mr. Emmanuel Frimpong the district Statistician accompanied the Parliamentary Candidate for the exercise.

GNA

