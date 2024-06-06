Fire guts more than 100 structures at Kwame Nkrumah Circle  

By Jesse Ampah Owusu, GNA

Accra, June 06, GNA – More than 100 wooden structures at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle ECOMOG in Accra have been gutted by fire.

The fire, which started around 1700 hours on Wednesday, took firefighters three to four hours to put it under control.

The gutted structures are mostly commercial and residential accommodation for some foreign nationals living in the enclave.

Assistant Divisional Officer I, Alex King Nartey, Public Relations Department of the Ghana National Fire Service, said they received calls around 1700 hours about the incident and arrived at the scene within 10 minutes.

He said 50 fire personnel used five tenders to put the fire under control.

“We mobilised personnel from the Headquarters, Circle, and Ministries Fire Stations for the exercise,” he added, saying they were yet to determine the magnitude of the incident and the loss therein.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

