Environmental Health Director appeals to Zoomlion to clear refuse on time 

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa Zongo (W/R), June 06, GNA – The Municipal Environmental Health Director of Tarkwa Nsuaem Assembly, Mr. Alex Damtey, has called on Zoomlion Ghana Limited to clear refuse in the area on time.

He said failing to clear the waste regularly could have serious environmental threat on the health of residents in those communities.

Mr. Damtey raised the alarm in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) when the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly cleared refuse from selected dumping sites.

Mr. Damtey said: “Zoomlion Ghana Limited has been contracted to evacuate refuse in the municipality. Their continuous delay in fulfilling their part of the contract has been my outfit’s biggest challenge although they are being paid to do so.



Zoomlion should be up and doing. You know as an assembly per the contract we had with them, they are supposed to provide three trucks, but currently all the trucks are not working.”

Mr. Damtey said the government was doing well in terms of payment, so they should execute their part of the contract as they have been reiterating their commitment to promoting a clean and healthy environment for Ghanaians.



The Environmental Health Director urged residents in the municipality to continue to observe good sanitation practice to avert the outbreak of any disease.

The Assembly Member for Zongo Electoral Area, Madam Roselyn Amoah commended the assembly for undertaking the exercise to improve the sanitation situation in the municipality.

She entreated the Ghanaian waste company to help clean the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality and promote responsible waste management in all communities.

