Eugene Arhin touts NPP’s developmental works in Awutu West

Simon Agbovi

Kasoa (C/R), June 20, GNA – Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Awutu Senya West Constituency, Mr. Eugene Arhin says the Awutu Senya West District has experienced massive development under his party’s administration.

Commissioning a new paved lorry station at Bawjiase, he recounted that the NPP constructed a mini market at Bawjiase and had paved the lorry station to sanitise the area for drivers, commuters and shop operators.

He enumerated some other projects undertaken by the NPP to include construction of the Bawjiase-Swedru road, Bawjiase-Adeiso road, Akoti-Senya road and the Bawjiase to Kasoa road expected to be completed in September.

Mr Arhin said he had personally constructed a 100 seater library and ICT centre at Bereku, sunk a mechanised borehole and purchased a bus for Senya Senior High School (SHS), built two sheds and purchased three outboard motors for fisherfolks at Senya Bereku.

The rest include securing permanent jobs for some 450 persons, construction of an Astro Turf at Senya Bereku and Bawjiase, a mechanised borehole for Obrachire SHS and a 3-unit classroom block at Obodakaba.

He debunked claims that the projects he funded and the dual carriageway road from Kasoa to Winneba were being funded by the Assembly’s common fund and ECOWAS respectively.

He appealed to voters to vote based on development in their areas come December 7, 2024.

Mr Arhin further promised to construct a modern market at the Bawjiase main market, “If you vote for me and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, I promise to build the market for you. Currently, we are building that of Bereku, and the moment it is done, the Bawjiase market is next,” he assured.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

