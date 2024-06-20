Sunyani SDA hospital, partners offer free eye surgeries for 254 patients

By Christopher Tetteh

Sunyani, June 20, GNA – A total of 254 people with eye-related problems in the Sunyani Municipality have successfully undergone surgeries at the Sunyani Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Hospital to fully have their sights restored.

Comprising 136 males and 118 females, the hospital in collaboration with the National Cataract Outreach programme with support from the Himalayan Cataract Project (HCP) organised the free eye surgeries from Monday June 10 to Friday June 14 2024.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Dr Bright Yaw Okyere, the Head of the Eye Unit at the SDA hospital, said the exercise also benefited children too, saying the oldest among them was 100 years.

In all, he added 1,670 people comprising 1,072 females and 598 males with eye related diseases were screened and others were given medication too.

Dr Louis Oteng-Gyimah, an ophthalmologist, and eye surgeon at the Hospital explained a team of 45 eye specialists, comprising opticians, ophthalmologists, optometrist, ophthalmic and other General Nurses supervised the free surgeries.

