Eschew pettiness, support Pastors to transform the Church — Elders told 

Accra, June 30, GNA — Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has advised church elders to eschew pettiness and support pastors to bring transformation to the congregations.

He said many pastors were struggling to grow their churches due to resistance from church elders, who haboured bitterness against the pastors and advised them to desist from such habit.

“If we decide that we’ll transform our country and our church, we can. We must get rid of pettiness, that the pastor said something you don’t like and you’re angry. And the pastor is in your church for four years and you are his worst enemy.”

“Every Presbytery meeting is a tug of war between you and the pastor. The day the pastor is transferred, there is jubilation that he’s gone. But all those times that you did not work with him to bring about transformation of the church, it was your loss.”

The Minister gave the advice on Saturday during a Special Graduation Ceremony organised by the Pentecost University (PU) in Accra.

The ceremony witnessed the graduation of 1,200 elders who had undergone a one-year certificate programme in Theology and Pastorial Studies.

The programme was jointly sponsored by the Church of Pentecost (CoP) Headquarters, the respective Areas, Districts, and Locals, and Pentecost University.

The Graduation Ceremony took place simultaneously in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi.

It was themed: “Skilled Graduates of Integrity Unleashed to Transform their World”.

The Minister shared his life-experiences, struggles and successes with the graduates and encouraged them to face challenges head-on and not despair.

He also gave a run down of the transformation the education Ministry had gone through under his leadership.

Dr Adutwum thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for the opportunity to serve the country and urged the elders to also give their subordinates the room to operate.

The Minister urged them to take advantage of every opportunity to improve situations at their churches, workplaces, communities and the country.

“I believe when you get the opportunity, in any place that you find yourself as a leader of the Church, or even in a secular institution, your goal is to bring about transformation.

“I want you to know that when you find yourself in any position, think transformation, because that is what God has created you for. And if we can’t transform, nobody can transform,” he said.

He praised the leadership of the CoP for the initiative to train its elders and equip them for leadership.

“Pentecost is making great waves across the world. Many things are happening in this Church. Great things are happening here.

“And no doubt in my mind, ten years from now, this Church will be one of the greatest churches the world has ever known.

“This is a Church that is helping us to develop a growth mindset. When you have growth mindset, you believe that everything is possible.”

Apostle Professor Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua, Vice Chancellor of PU, said the CoP put the programme together to ensure that all elders were adequately prepared for ministry at the local level.

“The significance of this graduation ceremony lies in its affirmation of your extensive preparation and readiness to embark on a journey of demonstrating an enhanced comprehension and steadfast dedication to fulfilling the Great Commission and the possessing the nations agenda of the Church of Pentecost.

“In other words, you are being unleashed today to bring transformation to your communities by influencing every sphere with the values and principles of the Kingdom of God.”

He urged the elders to learn from the sacrifices and selflessness of their predecessors and add up to their contributions.

“We must do better than them! We must be sharper in Spirit and in deed; we must be sharper in service and in sacrifice. Ministry cannot be the same after you have received this qualification. As I congratulate you on your great achievement, be encouraged to do more in the church.

“Local ministry is becoming challenging

due to our world’s complex and dynamic nature. Faith is being battled against, so we need elders who are properly carved for

the field. God has made us elders and mentors to fellow believers.

“Let us, therefore, throw ourselves into their lives. Let’s encourage, empower, counsel and support them, for Christ is looking up to us. This may be our best gift to the generations behind us,” he said.

