TUC condemns manager who assaulted female employee at Nkawkaw over GHC90 

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, June 30, GNA – The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has expressed concern over news report in which a female employee was physically assaulted by a manager at a Savings and Loans company at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.

The TUC said the behaviour of the manager was unacceptable and same violated the fundamental principles of respect, dignity and workplace safety.

In a statement issued and signed by Dr Yaw Baah, Secretary General,TUC, said the conduct of the manager also contravened the standards set by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 190, which sought to eliminate violence and harassment in the world of work.

“We, therefore, call for a thorough investigations into this matter and ensure that justice is served swiftly for the victim.”

“We commend the Ghana Police Service for taking the matter on quickly.”

The TUC said it would continue to monitor the situation as “we stand in solidarity with the victim and all workers who face violence and mistreatment.”

It reaffirmed its commitment to promoting a safe and respectful workplace for everyone.

Meanwhile, an Nkawkaw District court has convicted Ayivor Elikplim, a savings and loans Manager when he appeared before it on a charge of assault.

Elikplim has been remanded into lawful custody by the court as his sentence was deferred to July 2,2024.

Elikplim was seen in a viral video last week assaulting a female colleague for failing to account for GHC90.

GNA

