Emerging Public Leaders of Ghana welcome Sixth Cohort of Public Service Fellows 

Accra, June 21, GNA – Emerging Public Leaders of Ghana (EPL Ghana), with the support of the Mastercard Foundation, has announced the induction of 35 young graduates into its flagship Public Service Fellowship (PSF) Programme.

The EPL Ghana in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said this significant event marked the beginning of their journey as the next generation of change agents in Ghana’s public and civil sectors and opens unique opportunities for them to make a real difference in their communities.

It said the orientation, held over three days at Ensign College at Kpong in the Eastern Region, was a testament to their commitment to preparing these top candidates selected through a rigorous, merit-based recruitment process for the realities, challenges, and opportunities within Ghana’s public service.

It said the comprehensive orientation programme, with its focus on ethical leadership, change management, resilience, and a strong work ethic, was designed to equip Fellows with the skills and knowledge necessary for effective performance throughout their fellowship, instilling confidence in their preparedness.

Madam Juliet A. Amoah, Country Director of EPL Ghana, inaugurated the orientation by addressing the new Fellows’ responsibilities.

She emphasised the importance of upholding high standards and a code of conduct, urging the Fellows to embody the discipline and leadership expected from their national leaders.

As stated, “At EPL Ghana, we harness the positive energy of young individuals and invest it into creating a catalytic change in the delivery of public services in our country.”

Among the new Fellows is Derick Mintah, a person living with a disability who appreciated the PSF programme’s inclusivity.

He said, “I am grateful to EPL Ghana for providing the necessary tools to compete equally during the recruitment process,” expressing his enthusiasm for making a positive impact.

Callister Tiitaabu Muonah, a nursing mother, also shared her story of perseverance.

She remarked, “The process was tough, but my passion for public service and resilience kept me going. This opportunity is essential for every young person aspiring to make a significant impact, and I am eager to use it positively.”

The statement noted that the 35 Fellows would be placed in various civil service and public sector organisations in Ghana.

It said throughout their one-year fellowship, they would engage in mentorship and continuous training programmes to equip them with the knowledge and skills to drive positive change and innovation within the public sector.

It said EPL Ghana was confident that these high-achieving individuals, through their participation in the PSF programme, would not only enhance the public sector workforce but also contribute significantly to the shared vision of a prosperous Ghana, instilling a sense of hope for a brighter future.

EPL Ghana is a nonprofit organisation that aims to equip young Ghanaian leaders with the skills, knowledge, and networks needed to drive transformational change in Ghana and Africa.

EPL Ghana partners with the Government of Ghana, through the Office of the Head of Civil Service, and public service organisations among other partners to train and develop a crop of ethical and competent young public service professionals who are committed to good governance and excellent delivery of public services.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

