Krachi Nchumuru EC records 642 Vote Transfers

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), June 21, GNA – The Krachi Nchumuru District Office of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Oti Region, has recorded a total of 642 vote transfers into the Constituency during the just-ended Vote Transfer exercise.

The figure includes; 344 males and 298 females Voters.

The directorate has also cleared seven out of 22 registered voters, whose eligibility has been challenged on grounds of nationality, minor and non-residents.

Mr. Adams Abdullah, District Electoral Officer, Electoral Commission (EC), Krachi Nchumuru, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview.

He said 15 registered Voters were, however, “disqualified”, so their cards had been withheld.

Mr Abdullah said the EC District Office registered 2,247 Voters involving 1,184 males and 1,063 females during the Limited Voter Registration exercise which started on May 7 and ended on May 29, 2024, nationwide.

The EC effective Thursday, May 30, 2024, also commenced a nationwide Vote Transfer exercise to give opportunity to eligible voters who wanted to transfer their votes from outside (District) to inside (District) to do so.

The 16-day exercise ended on Friday, June 14, 2024, nationwide.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

