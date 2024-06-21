NPP Running mate: ‘Napo’ could be a threat to political parties – Analyst

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), June 21, GNA-Mr Nicolas Gborse, a Political Analyst in the Volta Region, has stated that Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as ‘Napo’ could be a threat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), when appointed as the NPP running mate for the December polls.

According to him, the Minister of Energy has acquired the necessary qualities and the qualifications that could offer him the opportunity to partner Dr Mahamadu Bawumia in this year’s general elections.

Mr Gborse, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, on the sidelines of a survey conducted by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) that put Dr Opoku Prempeh ahead of others, said the survey could represent what the party faithful wanted.

“The former Education Minister is vibrant, dedicated, vocal and can defend and pull more votes for the party in the general elections,” he stated.

Mr Gborse further justified that Mr Opoku-Prempeh has worked tirelessly for the implementation of the NPP’s free Senior High School flagship programme which helped the party to retain power in the 2020 elections.

He also stated that the popularity of the Manhyia South Member of Parliament has made him a strong candidate among others, and if appointed could be a serious threat to other political parties.

“The survey may be politically motivated, but l think ‘Napo’ has more qualities to be the running mate for Dr Bawumia in the December general elections.”

Mr Gborse also expressed dissatisfaction about the formation of a 33-member NDC Campaign team ahead of the general elections.

“These are normal old faces who many might not like for some reason and the youth should have dominated the list since no party can win power without focusing on the youth.”

He said the upcoming election would be more competitive and the NDC must work hard from the grassroots to capture more votes.

A survey by the National Intelligence Bureau had projected Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh with 76.27 per cent, Mr Yaw Osei Adutwum 10.16 per cent, Fremah Opare 3.34 per cent with Joe Osei Owusu and Osei Kye Mensah Bonsu, for Majority Leader in Parliament with 2.27 per cent and 3.38 per cent, respectively.

The NPP is expected to name Dr Bawumia’s running mate in the coming days before other important campaign strategies for the elections begin.

Some NPP and NDC party faithful GNA engaged, expressed the hope that their respective parties would win the December polls.

GNA

