ECOWAS Court President Welcomes New Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Reaffirms Strong Institutional Collaboration  

Accra, June 7, GNA-Justice Edward Amoako Asante, the President of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, on Friday welcomed the newly invested Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, H.E. Memounatou Ibrahima, during a courtesy visit to the Court.

In his address, President Asante highlighted the enduring partnership between the Court and the Parliament, stating, “We are delighted to receive the new Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.”

“This visit, coming right after her investiture, symbolizes the solidarity and mutual respect that have characterized our institutions over the past five years. We have consistently supported each other’s programs and initiatives, and today’s visit reinforces our commitment to continue this

cooperation.”

President Asante further emphasized the importance of continued collaboration, particularly in the exchange of resources and expertise, such as interpreters and translators, to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of both institutions.

He also mentioned ongoing discussions aimed at bolstering the independence of the ECOWAS Parliament through direct elections of its members, a move that the Court supports wholeheartedly.

“We are ready to assist and support the Parliament in achieving this goal, as a strong and independent Parliament is essential for the enactment of robust laws that benefit our community and foster deeper integration,” he added.

The Speaker expressed her gratitude and reaffirmed the Parliament’s commitment to this collaborative spirit.

“It is an honour and a pleasure to be here this morning. The Parliament and the Court of Justice

have a shared mission to promote rights within our community, and we intend to continue this important work. We are confident of your support, particularly in capacity building for the Parliament and in addressing the challenge of direct elections for ECOWAS deputies,” she stated.

The meeting concluded with both leaders expressing optimism for the future of ECOWAS, underscoring the vital role that their institutions play in fostering unity, promoting justice, and ensuring the prosperity of the West African region.

Also present at the meeting were the Vice President of the Court, Justice Gberi-bè Ouattara, Justice Sengu Mohamed Koroma, and the Chief Registrar of the Court, Dr. Yaouza Ouro-Sama.

The Honorable Speaker was accompanied by her 4th Deputy Speaker, Hon. Tunkara Billay, and some support staff of the Parliament.

