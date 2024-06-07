UN Special Rapporteur invites Joseph Ghana’s Wemakor to Pan Africa Human Rights and Social Justice Conference 

Accra, June 7, GNA – A Ghanaian human rights activist and journalist, Joseph Kobla Wemakor, has been invited to the Pan Africa Human Rights and Social Justice Conference by Ben Saul, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and countering terrorism.

Set to be held in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 8 and 9, 2024, the event aims to foster dialogue and collaboration among key stakeholders in Africa to shape a human rights-oriented approach towards combating terrorism in the region.

The conference is focused on enhancing cooperation between African civil society organizations, governmental bodies, and regional entities and to influence the Special Rapporteur’s forthcoming report to the General Assembly in October 2024.

This report would underscore the role of regional and sub-regional bodies in safeguarding human rights while addressing terrorism-related challenges across the continent.

Mr Wemakor expressed enthusiasm for engaging human rights advocates and policymakers to champion the cause of human rights amidst counter-terrorism efforts in Africa.

His involvement in the G16 Regional Security Advocacy Group also bolstered his credentials as a dedicated humanitarian committed to advancing security processes in West Africa.

He and his colleagues will also participate in constructive discussions to shape regional strategies aligning with global human rights norms.

The conference stands as a beacon of hope for advocating sustainable solutions, heightened awareness, and enhanced regional cooperation in fighting terrorism while upholding human rights standards.

Through collaborative efforts and strategic engagement, Joseph Wemakor and his peers are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping a more just and rights-respecting future for Africa.

GNA

