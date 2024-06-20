ECOWAS Court President Receives West African Law Students Association, Ghana Chapter 

Accra, June 20, GNA – The President of the Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS, Honourable Justice Edward Amoako Asante, has met with the Executive Committee of the West African Law Students Association (WALSA), Ghana Chapter.

The meeting was held during the Sensitization and Training of Lawyers and Government Agents on the use of the ECOWAS Court Electronic Case Management System (ECMS) held in Accra Ghana between 14th and 19th June 2024.

The WALSA Ghana Chapter, led by the International Vice President Prince Roland Diamond Okorie, joined Justice Asante and other distinguished dignitaries for the three-day sensitization and training programme for the anglophone Lawyers and Government Agents held in Accra-Ghana between 14th and 19th June 2024.

At the sideline of the programme, the WALSA Executive Committee paid a courtesy visit to the President of the ECOWAS Court. The Association shared their vision, mission, and objectives with the President and underscored their commitment to advance justice and build a more connected West Africa. Thereafter, the Association extended an invitation to Justice Asante to attend their conference scheduled for October 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Honourable Justice Edward Amoako Asante, welcomed members of the Association and expressed his pleasure in meeting such a dedicated group of future legal professionals.

He enjoined the Association to stay focused on delivering on their objectives and shared valuable insights and ideas on how they could continue to advance their mission and goals.

He concluded by pledging his support to the Association.

The interaction with the President of the ECOWAS Court was a significant and an enriching experience for the WALSA members. The Association looks forward to future opportunities to engage with the ECOWAS Court of Justice, as they continue to grow and evolve in their legal careers and education.

GNA

