Drivers cry over Chinderi-Borae bad road

By Kingsley Mamore

Borae (O/R) June 24, GNA – Drivers in Krachi Nchumuru District capital, Chinderi, have complained about the deplorable nature of their road and called on the authorities to come to their aid to fix it.

The road, which is riddled with potholes, is making commuting in the district challenging and discomfiting.

Bashiru Adama, a driver, and his colleagues, therefore, called on the District Assembly and the government to, as a matter of urgency, come to their aid to enhance movement in the area.

George Kwame Baako, another driver told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that due to the bad nature of the road, it was difficult to rush sick people, most especially pregnant women to the nearest clinic on time during emergencies.

A sky bus driver from Accra to Chinderi, who pleaded anonymity lamented that some of the culverts on the road have broken forcing them to alight passengers to enable the bus to cross to safer grounds.

The community members appealed to the road authorities and the District Assembly to come to their aid to curtail the death trap in the roads.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

