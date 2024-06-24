Prince Mba calls for proactive digital education for economic freedom and prosperity

Accra, June 24, GNA – The country can only move and catch up with others in terms of economic freedom and prosperity, if the leadership ensures proactive digital education in tertiary institutions, Mr Prince Bagnaba Mba, President of Forum for equity has said.

He said the days of wholesale admissions for outdated courses must make way for science, technology and digitization that can make more graduates self-employed than the current state.

“There is the need to drastically reduce the intake of students studying outdated and irrelevant courses in our universities and other tertiary institutions”.

Mr Mba who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency on ways students could be self-employed suggested an increase in digital education to wean graduates off the dependency on public institutions for jobs.

“The growing numbers of unemployable graduates from our tertiary institutions without artificial intelligence is very much worrisome and lamentable.

“Outdated courses should be maintained for a few in our first generation universities. Those days of graduates offered appointments to be trained on jobs are gone except for a few privileged ones.

“Digitisation is the key, under which artificial intelligence, data science, critical thinking has become the global answer to economic empowerment. We are all experiencing the transition from Manuel to analogue to digital and great quality of service and product information management”.

He said it was the time of producing graduates who would be employers and not unemployable jobs seekers

“Like the mustard seed, the present educational policies are nurtured on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, which is the right direction”, he added.

