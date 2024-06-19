Celebration of Constitution Week: NCCE engages 20 identifiable groups in Tema

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, June 19, GNA – The Metropolitan Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged 20 identifiable groups in the metropolis to mark the Commission’s 23rd annual constitutional week celebration.

The 2024 celebration was on the theme: “Together, We Can Build Ghana: So, Get Involved.”

Ms. Gifty Agyeiwaa Badu, the Tema Metropolitan Director of the NCCE, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the celebration was one of the flagship programmes of the NCCE, and since its inception in 2001, had been celebrated annually from April to May in commemoration of Ghana’s return to Constitutional Democratic Rule in 1993.

Ms. Badu said some of the groups engaged during the period were women groups, artisans, faith-based organisations, youth groups, and traders, among others.

She noted that civic educators briefed participants during the engagements on the history of Ghana’s return to constitutional democratic rule in 1993, highlighting that, on April 28, 1992, the majority of Ghanaian electorates voted favourably in a referendum to adopt the draft Fourth Republican Constitution, which subsequently came into full force on January 7, 1993.

She drew the attention of the public to the fact that Ghanaians would again be going to the polls for the ninth time since the inception of the Fourth Republic to elect their leaders at the Presidential and Parliamentary levels on December 7 this year.

She stressed that it was important for everyone to understand and fulfil their roles and duties as responsible citizens as enshrined in Article 41 of the 1992 Constitution.

These duties, she noted, included defending and upholding the Constitution, respecting the rights, freedoms, and legitimate interests of others, promoting national unity and living in harmony, participating in democratic processes, cooperating with lawful services in maintaining law and order, and many others.

Ms. Badu urged the public to avoid any form of violence, intimidation, or acrimony as the December polls draw near, emphasising that peace is paramount for a credible electoral process.

She encouraged Ghanaians to be ambassadors of peace in their communities, advocating non-violent ways to address grievances and differences.

She implored the public to fully participate in relevant electoral processes and turn out in their numbers on election day to vote, noting that engaging in the electoral process was a fundamental duty that ensured that citizens voices were heard and represented.

The Tema Metro NCCE Director said that the groups were also engaged in ways to combat potential threats, signs of extremist activities, and the importance of reporting suspicious behaviour to relevant authorities.

“Article 3(4) of the 1992 Constitution charges every citizen of Ghana to defend the Constitution, to resist any person or group that threatens the very fabric of our democracy, and to reject oppressors’ rule in any form or way that will disturb the peace and stability we enjoy. Thus,

considering this, collaboration with security forces to maintain a safe environment, they said, was imperative,” she said.

On other topics discussed, she noted that the negative impact of money in politics and vote buying were highlighted and urged the public to reject any form of monetary inducement but rather vote based on policies and the candidates’ competencies.

She also called for religious, political, and ethnic tolerance, stating that mutual respect was needed in the diversity within the various communities, be it political affiliations or religious beliefs.

“I encourage everyone to respect each other’s religious and ethnic differences and also advocate peaceful dialogue and understanding as tools for building a cohesive and harmonious community,” she said.

Ms. Badu cautioned Ghanaians against misinformation, disinformation, and fake news, advising that they must verify information from credible sources before sharing and be cautious of the spread of false information that could incite unrest or violence in the country.

