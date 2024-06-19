North Dayi DCE to support Anfoega SHS with musical instruments

By Edward Williams

Anfoega (V/R), Jun 19, GNA – Mr Edmund Kudjoh Attah, North Dayi District Chief Executive (DCE), has pledged to support the Anfoega Senior High School (SHS) in the Volta region with musical instruments.

The instruments, estimated to cost GH¢20,000 include a combo, keyboard, set of drums and a laptop.

Mr Attah during the climax of the Students Representative Council (SRC) week celebration of the school said the Council had made the appeal for the instruments which would be delivered.

He said the instruments were needed to enable the students to use them for their religious and other activities, acquiring knowledge and skills from learning the instruments.

Mr Attah also used the occasion to provide some financial support to some students, the school choir and band, and especially those who had distinguished themselves in the music industry.

Mr Albert Kwasi Dodo, Headmaster of the School, expressed gratitude to the DCE for his massive support towards the school and education in the district.

He recounted Mr Attah’s personal intervention to supply the school with water when it faced a water crisis.

In a separate development, the management, and staff of the school, honoured the DCE with a citation for his numerous assistances provided to the school since 2017.

Mr Attah expressed gratitude for the recognition of his efforts, adding that he would continue to do more for the school in grooming the future leaders of the country.

The DCE who is seeking to represent the North Dayi Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections, said he planned to enhance the educational sector of the Constituency if elected.

Mr Attah said he also sought to improve on the human development of constituents through the establishment of scholarship schemes for brilliant but needy students, persons with disabilities students as well as orphans.

He said he would also lobby for more infrastructural development for the constituents and appealed to them to vote for him and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP Flagbearer.

GNA

