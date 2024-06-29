Burial service held for former GIPC CEO, Mawuena Dumor Trebarh 

By Benjamin A. Commey, GNA

Accra, June 29, GNA – A solemn burial ceremony was on Saturday, June 29, 2024, held in honour of Mrs Mawuena Adzo Dumor Trebarh, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Centre (GIPC), who passed away on April 10, 2024.

She was interred at a private ceremony.

Mrs Trebarh, sister of the late ace broadcaster, Komla Dumor, passed away two days before her 53rd birthday.

The burial service, which took place at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka, Accra, was attended by representatives of political parties, especially the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate to the Party’s 2024 flagbearer and Mr Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary, NDC, and Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Trade Minister and founder, Movement for Change.

Also present were Members of the Diplomatic Corps and the international community, the Clergy, Traditional leaders, family, friends and captains of industry.

Family members pay last respects to Mawuena Dumor Trebarh

Professor Ernest Dumor, her father, in a tribute, eulogised Mrs Trebarh as one who stood for justice and despised discrimination.

He said as the first Ghanaian woman to become an underground mining geologist, Mrs Trebarh broke the barrier.

As a woman, Prof Dumor said she showed enormous courage and sacrifice to go underground to supervise the work of miners in the interest of the country.

“I’m very proud of you, Mawuena!!! You should not be going at this time but God chose to take you away. I will miss you sorely, but God is good,” he mourned.

“You are departing and leaving me here alone, but I am consoled by what the good Lord says to me everyday: Let your heart not be troubled. Do not be afraid. I will give you a steadfast spirit and I will be with you till the end,” he added.

Prof Dumor urged Ghanaians to be mindful of their duty to God and seek justice for the disadvantaged, like Mrs Trebarh sought to do.

“Let us do what we have to do, as she has tried to do, to make this country stand on its principles. The principles on which our country was founded; freedom and justice,” he urged.

Family and friends pay last respects to Mawuena Dumor Trebarh, first female GIPC CEO

Dr Korshie Dumor, brother of late Mrs Trebarh, also described her as a selfless and kind individual who placed others’ interest and comfort above hers.

“Your stellar achievements in your professional life are a testament to your intelligence and drive, but to me, your enduring legacy will always be how you intentionally reached out to others and touched many lives,” he said.

“You displayed compassion, almost to a fault, always placing the interests of your family and friends above your own. Your kindness extended far beyond our immediate circle, reaching out to people you did not even know,” Dr Dumor hailed.

Mr John Dramani Mahama, under who’s tenure Mrs Trebarh served as CEO of GIPC (2013-2017), hailed her leadership qualities, describing her as a “pleasant, focused and goal-oriented” person, adding that she was a consummate professional and who loved her country deeply.

“Mawuena was so full of life and promise. If you need someone with deep strategic in-sights and investment knowledge, you will look for Mawuena,” the former President said, in a tribute read on his behalf by Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Mr Mahama said the late Mrs Trebarh distinguished herself in the role as the first female CEO of the GIPC and served the country with admirable diligence, outstanding professionalism, and utmost integrity.

He stressed that during her tenure, foreign direct investments increased tremendously due to her visionary leadership.

“Indeed, under her stewardship, the GIPC bolstered our economy and created several job opportunities, contributing immensely to the economy,” former President Mahama added.

Reverend Father Michael Mensah, in a sermon, described her life as a remarkable one, “life of tenacity, of deep integrity and honesty in public life.”

He admonished mourners and Ghanaians to emulate those qualities and urged them to eschew egoism and selfishness.

Mrs Trebarh was born on April 12, 1971.

Her career spanned various leadership roles across multiple industries and politics and was Ghana’s first female underground exploration geologist at Ashanti Goldfields Company Ltd.

She also headed the Corporate Communications at Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd and Corporate Services at Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN).

She is survived by her husband, Flt LT Divine Trebarh, and their daughter, Katherine Joy.

