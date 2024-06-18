Brigadier General Frank Nartey Tei inducted GOC Northern Command 

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, June 18, GNA-The 6 Garrison of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has officially inducted Brigadier General Frank Nartey Tei as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) the Northern Command.

The induction was done at a religious parade at the Air Force Base in Tamale, which witnessed a blend of Christian and Muslim solemn activities and was attended by traditional leaders, personnel of the GAF and the Northern Regional Minister.

Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Chief of Akwamu Traditional Area, was the Special Guest of honour for the occasion on the theme: “I Will Be with You Always (Joshua 1:1-9)”.

Brigadier General Frank Nartey Tei swore an oath of service and pledged to discharge duties of the office devotedly.

Officers of the Northern Command also affirmed their dedication to give the GOC maximum cooperation in his tenure of office.

The GOC, until his current appointment, was the Deputy Chief Staff Officer, Operations and Training at the Army Headquarters, Accra.

The Command, after the induction ceremony, cut sod for the construction of an official residence for the office of the GOC, Northern Command.

Apostle Colonel Benjamin Godson Kumi-Woode, Acting Director-General of Religious Affairs, who inducted the GOC, urged personnel of the command to accord the Commander the needed cooperation.

He stated that there was a connection between faith and service and indicated that the office of the GOC had spiritual implications just like that of the prophet and advised personnel to respect the Commander so that his leadership could be a blessing to them.

Brigadier General Frank Nartey Tei, the newly inducted GOC Northern Command, in his address, said it was a privilege to serve as the Commander of the Northern Command, describing it as a noble one characterised by outstanding performance in maintaining peace in the region, despite the complex and demanding nature of the operations.

He said “I am deeply aware of the weight of the responsibility and trust placed in me by the High Command and all stakeholders. I pledge to lead with integrity, courage and a steadfast commitment to our mission.”

He encouraged personnel to keep up hard work in supporting the civil authorities and other stakeholders, especially the other services to foster a conducive environment for all as the country approached the general election.

The GOC urged his men to act with professionalism and integrity and to avoid actions that could be perceived as biased and gave assurance that the High Command was actively working to address the logistics constraints of the Command.

He solicited support in building the residence for successive GOCs, referred to as the Eagle Nest.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, in congratulating the GOC on his position, expressed confidence in his ability to lead a good course.

He said the previous GOCs distinguished themselves in serving the Command, adding his relationship with the new GOC revealed that he would not be an exception and urged the Command’s personnel to maintain diligence in their duties, stating that men in uniform must act with dedication.

He said, “What you find yourselves doing is a call to national unity, a responsibility that requires commitment and unwavering dedication to our shared goals.”

