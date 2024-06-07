2026 WCQ: “It was difficult to play full attack against Mali”-Coach Otto Addo

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, June.07, GNA – Otto Addo, Head Coach of the Black Stars believes adopting a defensive approach was the only way his side could snatch all three points from the Eagles of Mali.

Ghana recorded a 2-1 victory over Mali on Thursday evening to increase their chances of booking a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The gaffer’s tactical plan had Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Alidu Seidu,Tariq Lamptey and Gideon Mensah who cemented their lines to get the job done.

In football, the back five set-up is sometimes brilliant to get width high up the pitch without sacrificing men in the middle.

The 48-year-old gaffer in a post match interview said, “For me it was very difficult to play fully attack because Mali is a good team and it’s very hot here so I had to see how the game went and then decide to put more offensive or defensive players”.

He described the game as tough for his boys following the back-to-back pressing from the Malians.

Otto Addo gave credit to his substitutes, who managed to change the game by linking up for the winning goal.

“Every game has different demands, and for this game I chose this system and in the next game maybe I will chose something else. we will look firm against Central African Republic and it is going to be tougher because now everyone expects us to win,” he said.

Ernest Nuamah and substitute Jordan Ayew stepped us to grab the two goals for Ghana.

The team sits second in Group I with six points and would face Central African Republic on Monday, 10th June,2024.

GNA

