Be mindful of your choice of words, utterances, Islamic Mission urges politicians

By Christopher Tetteh

Kumasi, June 19, GNA – Hajia Suleiman Nketia, the General Secretary of the Women’s Wing of the Islamic Mission Secretariat has called on politicians and their followers to be mindful of their utterances and choice of words they use on the airwaves.

As the election 2024 gathers momentum, she said it was expected from politicians and their followers to use well-mannered expressions in order not to inflame passions.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, Hajia Nketia said the use of polite language in the political space would promote civility accordingly, and thereby, guaranteed a peaceful general election.

That would further promote a level of tolerance and dignity in the nation’s political space and discourses, she stated on the sidelines of the Eid-Ul-Adha celebration and entreated everybody to also contribute towards ensuring a violent-free poll on December 7.

Sheikh Haroun Ahmed Appau, the National President of the Secretariat who led the Muslim prayers, advised Ghanaians to continue to live in unity and co-exist to strengthen the prevailing peace of the nation.

He called on political parties to be patriotic and avoid tendencies that could trigger political violence in the electioneering and consequently disturb national peace and social cohesion. The Muslims prayed for the nation to sail through the general election peacefully.

