Assin Manso SHS STEM Club appeals for infrastructure 

Samuel Ackon

Assin Manso (C/R), June 25, GNA – Eight students of the Assin Manso Senior High School Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Club have won the best robot game organised by the First Lego League National Robotics.

The students, however, appealed to the old students of the school, philanthropists and civil society groups to construct a STEM block to enhance teaching and learning of those subjects.

Nineteen senior high schools and eight basic schools from across the country participated. They coded a robot to perform specific functions.

The events showcased the immense talents and ingenuity of young minds who eagerly embraced the challenges posed by robotics and its applications in science and technology.

Mr Eric Nyarkoh, the Headmaster of the school, said the world was now driven by technology, especially with inventions like Artificial Intelligence (AI), and it was important for parents and guardians to properly check and control their children and wards against its negative usage.

He applauded the efforts of the students and the teachers for winning the award.

Mr Nyarkoh admonished parents to engage their children on the importance of STEM education and be particular about teaching soft skills such as patience and positive attitudes.

The school was grateful to Rev Ntim Fordjour, the Deputy Minister of Education, for his support, especially during the training of the students towards the competition.

GNA

