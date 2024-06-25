Stakeholders call for more Teaching and learning materials to make new curriculum functional

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Fijai (WR), June 25, GNA – Some Former Directors of Education, Heads of Senior High Schools, Teachers, and a cross section of the public have called for more teaching and learning materials to make the new curriculum for secondary education more functional.

They also called for more resident interpreters in Senior High schools and dormitories to ensure that inclusive agenda for students with special needs were duly met to advance access to quality education by all.

Other pressing concerns were the need for Agriculture and TVET to have strong appearance at all the levels of education while, the three-year system was reverted to four years to ensure that learners had ample time to run through the academic system in a more excellent manner.

The concerns came up during the Western Regional Stakeholders engagement on the secondary education curriculum organised by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, NaCCA in Takoradi.

Madam Efua Amoakoah, the Former District Director for Shama said material and financial resources must be provided to make the new introduction successful.

Time for learners must also be enhanced to make up for the first-year preparatory exercises, she added.

Mrs. Crescentia Efua Bilon-Sai, the Headmistress of the Twin City Special School said more interpreters at the dormitories would help such students to have readily available assistance in doing homework, personal learnings among other activities.

She said though the recommended standard was one interpreter for five students, the situation was not currently so at the various secondary schools.

Nana Egya Kwamina Xi, Chief of Apremdo quoting the Speaker of Parliament said, “no country can develop with a foreign language” and reminded stakeholders in education to begin doing the right thing.

Madam Rebecca Abu Gariba, the Director for Corporate Affairs of the NaCCA said the course combination model in the new curriculum was to make available more career pathways for learners.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and physical education would be a subject for all levels irrespective of preferred electives.

The new curriculum, to be implemented within the 2024/2025 academic year would eventually produce globally competitive individuals built with emotional, critical, analytical tools to make impactful decisions in society.

GNA

