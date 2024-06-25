Nine pregnant women died during skill delivery in Bono Region this year

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, June 25, GNA – Nine pregnant women have died during skill deliveries in the Bono region this year, Dr Prince Quarshie, the Deputy Director, Public Health, Bono Regional Health Director has said.

He said hemorrhage or excessive bleeding were the major factors which contributed to the deaths and urged pregnant women to eat well and attend antenatal clinics regularly.

Dr Quarshie was speaking at a stakeholder’s engagement meeting on immunization and Out-Patient Department (OPD) attendance in Sunyani.

He said six of the deaths were direct (labour complications) while the other three occurred as a result of other related diseases including HIV/AIDS.

The Regional Directorate organised the meeting attended by religious, traditional and opinion leaders, civil society organisations and actors, transport unions, associations and some health workers.

It was aimed at seeking active support from the participants to improve low turnouts in immunization and OPD attendances at the various public health facilities in the region.

Describing maternal deaths as unacceptable, Dr Quarshie said the directorate required public support to bring the deaths to the barest minimum.

He cautioned the public, particularly pregnant women against self-medication and advised everybody to visit health facilities when they fell sick or experienced abnormalities in their body system.

Dr Quarshie said with support from stakeholders, the region could be able to achieve improved health outcomes, saying the directorate alone could not shoulder the responsibility of providing quality health provision in the region.

