Angela List of Adamus/Nguvu Resources wins female CEO in mining

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, June 3, GNA – Ms. Angela List, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nguvu Mining Limited and Adamus Resources, has been named as the Female CEO of the Year in Ghana’s Mining Industry.

At the Ghana CEO Summit and Excellence Awards, Ms. List received the recognition for her outstanding leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable practices within the mining sector.

The theme for the award was; “Re-igniting Business and Economic Growth: Charting a Path Forward; Economic Diversification and Artificial Intelligence Transformation”.

Organized by the CEO Network Ghana, the CEO Summit is a high-profile annual business leadership forum that attracts industry leaders, chief executives, policy makers, and investors.

Organisers say the summit was committed to unlocking the country’s potential by championing private sector-led growth and leading discussions around innovative public policies and best growth-oriented business practices.

Ms. List’s vision and dedication had been instrumental in driving Nguvu Mining’s growth, expansion and focused on social responsibility and environmental sustainability over the years.

The award is therefore a testament to her hard work, passion, and the collective efforts of the entire Nguvu Mining team.

Receiving the Award, Ms List ascribed the prestigious award to the staff and management of indigenous Ghanaian companies – Nguvu Mining Ltd and Adamus Resources, for their unwavering support, hard work and commitment over the years.

The ceremony provided an avenue for discussion on Ghana and West Africa’s economic transformation and the essential role of both private and public sectors as well as recognized individuals who exemplified business excellence, leadership, and vision.

The event saw several CEOs, business leaders, and executives in private and public sectors being awarded for their contribution in their respective various fields.

Present at the ceremony, were the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and former President John Dramani Mahama.

