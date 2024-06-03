Minors entitled to 60 per cent of fathers SSNIT contribution – SSNIT

Agnes Ansah

Accra, June 03, GNA – The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) says minors are entitled to 60 per cent of a biological father’s SSNIT contribution upon his demise.

The Trust said the minor, regardless of whether he/ she was born out of wedlock or legal marriage, was entitled to 60 per cent.

This is to ensure that the child’s welfare in terms of feeding, medical bills, education, and other necessities of life are catered for.

Madam Cynthia Narh, Member of Communication Team, SSNIT, told contributors at the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interactive session on the benefits of the scheme at the Agency’s premises.

“Once everything proves that the child is the biological child of the deceased, whether that child came out of wedlock or not, 60 per cent of your contribution will be given to that child.

“This is because that child needs to be taken care of, needs education, needs shelter, needs medical attention…,” Madam Narh said.

She explained that if the minors were to two or more from a legal marriage or illegal relationship, 60 per cent contribution would be shared among them equally.

“So, if you have a minor with a side-chick and a minor with a legal wife, the two minors are going to enjoy the 60 per cent benefit,” Madam Narh said.

She, therefore, advised men to be abreast of that provision in the law.

She also advised women, especially legally married ones, to desist from fighting with staff of the Trust concerning the sharing of 60 per cent benefit to all children equally.

Madam Narh said the Trust remained the surest way of helping people enjoy life while on retirement, bed ridden or retire prematurely due to ailment and encouraged staff of the GNA and their families to contribute to the Scheme.

GNA

