Ga Manste supports Homowo Clean-Up Initiative to transform Accra city

Accra, June 3, GNA – His Royal Majesty, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Manste, has called on the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to support the traditional council in carrying out a clean-up initiative as part of this year’s Homowo festival

The initiative, dubbed, “Homowo Clean Up Exercise,” is part of the activities put in place to mark this year’s annual Homowo festival of the Ga people

The Ga State is set to embark on a massive clean-up exercise aimed at cleaning the capital city, Accra, as part of activities to celebrate this year’s Homowo festival.

The Ga Manste made the call when the Greater Accra Regional Minster and the Minister of Sanitation paid a courtesy call on him at the Ga Manste palace.

He has, therefore, thrown his weight behind the initiative and has urged all chiefs and people of the Ga State to fully take part in the clean-up exercises.

The initiative would be in collaboration with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council and the Zoomlion Ghana Limited

“Let’s get to work and get Accra clean and working again,” he emphasised.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Nii Titus Glover, assured the Ga Manste of the support from the Regional Coordinating Council of the success of the initiative. He also promised that public education and the general sanitation concerns would be intensified during this period.

On her part, Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, commended the traditional authority for taking the lead role in the initiative, adding that their influence would yield positive results.

The objectives of the Homowo Clean Up Exercise include promoting a clean and green environment, enhancing public waste collection and cleansing, promoting public education and law enforcement on cleanliness, and improving public health.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the African waste management expert, will provide logistical support for the exercise throughout the programme.

The participation of traditional authority in the clean-up exercise can command community respect and influence, highlight cultural significance, resolve minor conflicts, and promote cooperation.

The initiative will also include sustainability sensitization, public education, sanitation awards schemes, and monthly clean-up days.

The expected impact of the project includes reducing pollution and health risks, promoting tourism, reducing public health care costs, and environmental damage mitigation.

It is also expected to increase community pride and sense of ownership, raise awareness and public education, and improve visual appeal.

