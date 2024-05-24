Zabzugu NCCE holds Inter-party Dialogue Committee meeting 

By Rosemary Wayo

Zabzugu (N/R), May 24, GNA – The Zabzugu District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held an Inter-party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting for stakeholders ahead of the 2024 general election.

The event, which took place at Zabzugu in the Northern Region, was a step in fostering cooperation among political parties with the aim of promoting peace before, during and after the elections.

It brought together members of various political parties, traditional and religious leaders, youth groups, security services and persons with disabilities.

Also, in attendance were Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed, Northern Regional Director of NCCE, and his Deputy, Mr Christian Abogye, European Union (EU) Project Accountant at the NCCE Headquarters, Mr Abdul-Rahman Ibrahim, Zabzugu District Coordinator Director, and a representative of the Electoral Commission.

Participants were taken through electoral processes and a presentation on preventing and containing violent extremism as the country prepared for the elections.

Mr Adam Abubakari, Zabzugu District Director of NCCE, speaking during the event, urged the residents to embrace peace, saying a peaceful election depended on all stakeholders.

He said the district, due to its geographical location and hospitality, appeared vulnerable to extremism, adding the membership of the IPDC was carefully and strategically composed to achieve a wider spread of impact within the district.

He urged the participants to be security conscious and educated them on ways to monitor and report security threats and detect youth radicalisation and conflict resolution.

Mr Iddisah Abukari, Zabzugu District Director, Electoral Commission, who sensitised participants on the election processes, assured the participants of the serene process, indicating that political parties had so far been cooperative.

Deputy Superintendent of Immigration, Mr Kennedy Tengzah, Zabzugu District Commander, Ghana Immigration Service, appealed to chiefs, landlords, and all residents to grant them the necessary space for uninterrupted investigations whenever security issues arose.

He admonished participants to be vigilant at all times, embrace peace and consider women and children in their dealings.

Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed, Northern Regional Director of NCCE also emphasised the need for all to embrace peace because “We are all one people. ”

Representatives of political parties pledged to ensure peace ahead of the elections and beyond.

