Birim Central Municipal NCCE celebrates constitution week with churches   

By Emelia B. Addae

Akim Oda (E/R), May 24, GNA-The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Birim Central Municipality has observed the 2024 Constitution Week, focusing on churches as key locations where individuals tend to engage in social issues and activities.

The Constitution Week celebration is an initiative of the NCCE to promote constitutional literacy among the Ghanaian population and encourage citizens to exercise their civic responsibilities.

This year’s event in Birim Central, held on the theme “Together We Can Build Ghana, So Get Involved,” saw participation from several churches.

They include the Apostolic International Worship Centre, E. P. Church, Global Evangelical Church (Good Shepherd Chapel), Church of Pentecost (Jerusalem), and the Presbyterian Church at Community Six in Akim Oda.

In her remarks, Madam Rejoice Biscoff, Director of the Birim Central Municipal NCCE, highlighted the successes achieved over the past three decades of Ghana’s journey towards constitutional democratic rule in the Fourth Republic.

She said Ghana’s democratic governance trajectory has seen stability, with citizens exercising their freedom of expression and participating in free and fair multi-party elections.

However, she noted that while some successes have been achieved, there were also challenges, including the influence of money in the political system, leading to vote buying.

She urged all individuals to refrain from such practices, emphasizing the importance of building a better Ghana for all.

Additionally, she reminded the congregation about the ongoing limited registration exercise and encouraged them to take advantage and participate in the registration process.

She urged them to inform their friends and relatives who have reached the age of 18 or above to register so that they can have a say in who governs them.

“This is a civil responsibility and must not be shirked,” she said.

GNA

