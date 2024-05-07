World Red Cross Day to be celebrated in Upper West

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/R), May 07, GNA – Members of the Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) in the Upper West Region have planned to celebrate this year’s World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day with some activities scheduled for celebration.

As part of the commemoration of the day on the theme: “I give with Joy, and the Joy I give is a Reward,” the Society would embark on school outreach to the Fongu Islamic Basic School in Wa on the 8th of May 2024.

It would also visit to interact with and donate to patients at the children’s ward of the Wa Municipal Hospital on 8th May 2024, embark on a health walk and football match between the members of the GRCS in the region and the Cadet group on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

The World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is commemorated annually on 8th May to celebrate the spirit of humanitarianism and recognise the individuals who make a difference in their communities.

May 8 has been chosen to be celebrated as World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day because it is the anniversary of the birth of the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Henry Dunant.

Madam Maria Johana Yuorpor, the Upper West Regional Chairperson of the Ghana Red Cross Society, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Wa on Tuesday that the celebration of the day in the region would also re-echo the existence of the GRCS and its activities in the region.

She indicated that volunteering to serve humanity was a noble course and emphasised the need for people to volunteer their time, skills or resources to that noble course.

“Every person can be a member of the Ghana Red Cross Society. There is something unique that every person can do to help another person.

“Anyone who has a kind heart to help another person can be a member of the Ghana Red Cross Society.

A Person with Disability can also be a member. It is about the heart, it is about your mind, it is about your ability to help,” Madam Yuorpor explained.

She said members of the GRCS were provided with the necessary training including first aid and disaster management training to enable them to intervene during emergencies to save lives.

The GRCS Regional Chair observed that educational status was not a prerequisite for being a member of the Society.

Mr. Razak Abudi, the National Youth President of the GRCS, encouraged the youth to volunteer their time and skills to serve humanity by joining the Society and encouraged members of the public to support the less privileged and the needy people in society with the little resources they had.

“We are appealing to people who can help to always go to the hospital to help those who are there and in need.

Some people came from villages with their children to the hospital and need serious help,” he said.

Mr. Emmanuel Banye, a volunteer with GRCS in the region, urged the public, especially the youth, to participate in the activities lined up for the celebration to make it a success.

He said they would offer disaster management, first aid and personal safety education to the school children at the Fungu Islamic Basic School during the outreach.

