Volta NDC gets motorbikes from John Mahama and parliamentary aspirant

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, May 07, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region received a total of 74 motorcycles to aid mobilisation ahead of the 2024 elections.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, who is flagbearer of the NDC provided 54 of the motorcycles and Mr Gabriel Kwamigah-Atokple supplied the remaining 20.

Professor Joshua Alabi, National Vice Chairman of the Party, presented the vehicles on behalf of the flagbearer at a brief ceremony on Monday, and said the Region remained the Party’s stronghold and the center for victory in the upcoming elections, and thus members and their leadership should work in unity towards the goal.

“Volta is a very strategic place for the NDC. When it is done here it is done everywhere,” he said.

The donation comes a day to the beginning of the limited voter registration exercise, and Prof Alabi urged the Party to not be held back by fear and other forms of intimidation that may be employed by their opponents to discourage voter participation.

“We should focus on our job and work as we always work to protect our ballot box.”

Mr. Kwamigah-Atokple also said his support was informed by the need to address challenges with transport logistics and encouraged Party faithfuls to find the urge to support the cause for victory.

“This is a rescue mission, and it’s imperative that we work in tandem, and restore Ghana’s glory,” he said while promising further support.

The businessman who is a two-time parliamentary aspirant on the ticket of the NDC, said other aspirants should not be discouraged from supporting the Party.

Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, Regional Chairman of the NDC, said the Region was being prepared for a challenging contest, and that the Flag bearer continued to make available resources as promised and that individuals should contribute support towards a “resource bank” established in the Region.

“The year 2024 is one of the most difficult elections for the Party. NDC will win but before we get there, there is so much we need to do. Victory of 7th December depends on our activities during the limited registration, and our constituents are all ready,” he said.

Mr James Gunu, Regional Secretary, said electioneering activities were already underway, and thus the timely release of the logistics would enhance the efforts.

He called for effective distribution of the logistics and said constituency executives need to establish an asset register to ensure effective use.

Mr Daniel Agboka Dzegede, Regional Treasurer announced a fundraiser to be launched in the coming weeks to raise 10 million cedis towards the elections.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

