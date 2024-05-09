Work together to improve fortunes of GNPC – Asantehene urges Board, Management  

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah

Kumasi, May 9, GNA – The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called on the Board and Management of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to work as a team to implement effective strategies that will improve the fortunes of the company.

The GNPC was one of the most important national assets, hence the need for teamwork to ensure sustainable growth and profitability for the benefit of all Ghanaians, he said.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu made the call when a delegation of the Board and Management of GNPC, led by Mr Freddie Blay, the Board Chairman, paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to congratulate him on his 25th year anniversary as the occupant of the Golden Stool.

He said the Government believed in the capabilities and competencies of the Board/Management, the reason such a national asset was entrusted to them.

“It is, therefore, important that efficient strategies are employed to position the company to play its role effectively in national development.”

Otumfuo Osei Tutu commended the company for its continued support throughout his 25 years reign and hoped the partnership would continue to ensure improvement in the lives of the people, especially those in deprived communities.

Mr Joseph Dadzie, the Chief Executive, GNPC, applauded the Asantehene for his immense role in national development.

He said the GNPC Foundation would continue to implement social responsibility projects in the Ashanti Region to help provide opportunities for the youth and improve living standards, especially for rural and deprived communities.

GNA

