Women urged to pursue economic independence through productive ventures 

By Stanley Senya, GNA

Accra, May 1, GNA – Reverend Patricia Akpene Tegbe-Agbo, National Coordinator for the Women’s Ministry, Global Evangelical Church, has urged women to pursue economic independence through productive ventures.

She said women were the backbone of society, therefore, they must work hard and be innovative in using their marketing skills for sufficiency.

She said by doing so, women would not only empower themselves, but also become catalysts for the prosperity of the nation and the advancement of the church.

She said this in a news statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra to commemorate this year’s International Labour Day.

Mrs Tegbe-Ago called for every worker, especially women, to continue striving for excellence and aspire to be the best versions of themselves.

She said they must constantly seek ways to add value and make meaningful contributions.

“Gone are the days when women were merely passive participants in their own destinies. Today, men seek partners who can stand beside them as equals, contributing not only to the family but also to the progress of our nation”, she added.

She congratulated church members for their dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment. “Your contributions, both big and small, have propelled our nation and our church to greater heights”.

“Today, as we celebrate the labour of our hands and minds, let us take a moment to reflect on the significance of our individual efforts. Each task completed, each service rendered, and each sacrifice made has played a vital role in shaping the fabric of our society and our faith community,” she said.

She encouraged members to draw inspiration from the timeless wisdom of Psalm 90:17, which reminds us of the importance of God’s favor upon our endeavours.

