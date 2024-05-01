Use music to preach peace for incident-free elections — SDA Pastor

By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA



Bechem (A/R), May 1, GNA – Pastor Maxwell Ntim-Antwi, the Ahafo Area Head and President of the Green-View Ghana Conference, Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church, has called on Christians and gospel musicians to use music to preach peace to strengthen social cohesion and facilitate incident-free general elections.



He said good music and songs converted, healed, delivered and restored the grieving soul, hence the need for musicians to compose healthy songs that inspired the soul.



That, he said musicians could do that if they remain prayerful and spirit inspired.

Pastor Ntim-Antwi stated this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the 4th Biennial Music Rally of the Church at Bechem in the Tano South Municipality of the Ahafo Region.



To witness through music, the Area Head said, required “authentic and fervent prayers for God’s direction” to impact lives.



Pastor Ntim-Antwi added his voice to calls by the SDA church on the need for the Electoral Commission (EC) to review and change voting days for the General Election.



“I think a week day, (Tuesday-Thursday) in the first week of November is more suitable for both Muslims and Christians than a weekend of Friday, Saturday and Sunday in order not to disenfranchise any eligible voter,” he stated.



Pastor Ntim-Antwi urged the followers and supporters of the NDC and NPP to remain decorous in the electioneering to facilitate peaceful and violent-free election.



He called for an incessant prayer for God to sail the nation through a peaceful election, saying “we also need divine guidance in choosing God-fearing President to lead the country.”



Pastor Emmanuel Kusi-Appiah, the Ahafo Area Music Director of SDA church, urged the youth to channel their energies, exuberances, intellects, time and talents for productive activities, instead of allowing politicians to use them as agents for political violence.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

