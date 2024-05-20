Western Region office of FDA holds Safety Management Training for Water Producers 

By Gladys Abakah, GNA

Takoradi, May 20, GNA – The Western Regional office of the Food and Drug Authority (FDA), has organised a safety management training for water producers in the metropolis to equip them with knowledge to boost food hygiene and safe water production.

Over 100 participants received training in food hygiene and contamination, equipment suitability and usage, personal hygiene, integrated pest and waste management, packaging, documentation, and record keeping.

Mr. Benjamin Appiasam-Dadson, the Principal Regulatory Officer, FDA, said food and water security were essential in everyday life and therefore had to meet all the required standards in terms of safety, quality, and legality.

He mentioned that most producers failed in complying with certain regulatory precautions such as cleaning, pest control, record keeping and standard operating procedures.

The Principal Regulator said failure to adhere to acceptable practices would lead to administrative charges and fines, business disruption, image crisis among other costs.

Mr. Appiasam-Dadson, speaking on food hygiene, said food contamination included factors ranging from physical, chemical, and biological, which included poor storage practice, equipment and machine used, raw and packaging materials among other things.

“Equipment for handling food and water must be kept in good hygienic condition to avoid contamination and spread of disease,” he said.

He noted that pest management practices should be intensified by producers to avoid contamination of food and water as pests contributed to high infections.

Mr. Appiasam-Dadson tasked water producers to resort to Standard Operation Procedures, such as operating protocols, water quality testing, in-house water storage and tanks cleaning, disinfection of product tanks and filter housing among many.

Madam Ivy Dorinda Essien, the Senior Regulatory Officer, FDA, also urged producers to colour code their cleaning equipment to avoid contamination as some equipment may mistakenly be used to perform other functions where not appropriate.

The Western Regional Director of the FDA, Dr. Martin Kusi, said the training was a regular feature to ensure continuous improvement among the manufacturers.

He encouraged that produced water must never be stored or exposed to the sunlight.

Dr. Kusi said the Authority would not hesitate to sanction operators who fall foul of the laws.

