Go to the right places for information, Migration expert urges travellers

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi, GNA

Accra, May 20, GNA – Travellers have been urged to be vigilant and prudent in dealing with opportunities and information presented to them by travel agencies and their affiliates.

DSI Mr Richard Owusu-Brinfour, Head of Migration Information Bureau, said, travel agencies and their affiliates could manipulate unsuspecting travelers and it was imperative for them to seek adequate information about their travels.

“Agencies and their affiliates can be manipulative whether they are legally registered and licensed, but the students must do due diligence in what they are getting into, particularly with State authorities handling such issues,” he said.

DSI Owusu-Brinfour said this during a sensitisation forum for Development Communications students of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra, on the campaign, “Migrate Right Africa” which sought to highlight challenges and appropriate ways to travel.

“We want to emphasise positive migration to yourself, family and country. Let us travel the right way by seeking information,” he said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he said students should refrain from using forged documents to avoid deportation and called on them to abide by the immigration rules of foreign lands.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Quarterly Returns Reports on Ghana indicate that a total of 172 individuals returned to Ghana between January and March.

Mrs Sandra Yeboah Nyarko, Lecturer, Communications Studies Department, UPSA, said the youth must be made to understand that one did not need to travel before having a better life but could be industrious and resourceful in Ghana and later travel.

As the Project Lead for Migration Right Africa, the Lecturer said most of the youth had lost focus and thrown their hands in despair but urged them to make use of their skills and networks during these difficult times.

“All we are saying is that they must travel the right way by engaging the agencies to know where they go, who they deal with and how to go. I have cases where people have lost their lives or came back with mental disorders.” Mrs Nyarko said.

Miss Roberta Asare Onasis, a Level 400 student, told the GNA that she had intentions to travel to gain exposure but had learnt about the dangers and prospects associated with illegal travel.

