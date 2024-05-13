Qatar Charity Commissions Clinics, Nurses’ Quarters, Mechanized Boreholes in Choggu and Gamanzi 

Accra, May 13, GNA- Qatar Charity, an international non-governmental organization, has unveiled two health clinics in Ghana’s Northern Region, marking a significant stride in bolstering healthcare infrastructure.

The inauguration captured one clinic situated in Choggu (Tamale North constituency) and the other in Gamanzi (Yendi).

The newly established facilities are comprehensive in scope, featuring OPD waiting areas, consulting rooms, pharmacies, laboratories, male and female wards, delivery units, quarantine areas, and WASH facilities.

Mr Mohammed Ali, the Health Project Coordinator representing Qatar Charity’s Country Director, Mr Hasan Owda, emphasized that the primary aim was to combat neonatal and maternal mortality rates and diseases within the districts.

He stressed the importance of proper maintenance to ensure the sustained functionality of these vital facilities.

Notable dignitaries, including the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, lauded Qatar Charity’s continuous support in enhancing healthcare infrastructure.

Leaders from the local communities, such as Choggu’s chief, Naa Mahamadu Abdulai, and the Sagnarigu Municipal Director of Ghana Health Service, Mr Mark Abugri, expressed gratitude for the initiative and pledged unwavering support for facility maintenance.

The Gamanzi Clinic inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of the District Health Director of Yendi, Alhassan Iddi Sulemana, and other esteemed guests.

Mr. Muhammed Yakubu Hudu, the philanthropist who donated the land for the clinic, emphasized the importance of sound management practices for project sustainability. Qatar Charity reiterated its commitment to investing in underserved communities, highlighting the crucial role the clinics would play in improving healthcare accessibility and reducing maternal and neonatal disease burdens.

Both clinics have been formally handed over to their respective health directorates and are poised to commence operations promptly, marking a significant milestone in advancing healthcare services in the Northern Region.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

