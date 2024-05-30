By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), May 30, GNA- Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South in the Volta Region, has said urgent measures were needed to prevent the ‘Katapila’ Dam from collapsing.

The Dam, located within Akatsi near the Municipal Assembly, served as a source of access to water and other commercial activities.

Mr Nyahe disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during an inspection tour of the Dam site by officials from the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA).

Mr Nyahe explained that residents and all dwellers within the Municipality should come on board as the government worked on the processes to fix the challenge.

He said their outfit must urgently mobilise some funds to get an excavator for the needed initial works.

Mr Justice K Forson, the Volta Regional Engineer of GIDA, who toured the site with his officials, recommended that urgent steps were taken to protect its banks from damage.

He indicated that a technical examination of the Dam was necessary for a lasting solution.

The visit to the Dam, which had been in existence for years, was to assess the water level and other devastating features that needed urgent redress.

The team also included Mr Michael Asare, the Akatsi South Municipal Engineer.

