School girls in Atwima Nwabiagya South receive free sanitary pads 

Charles Tawiah

Adankwame (Ash), May 30 GNA – The Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipal Directorate of Health Services in conjunction with the Abuakwa branch of the Bosomtwe Rural Bank, has distributed 1,000 pieces of sanitary pads to girls in 10 junior high schools in the area.

The gesture formed part of the activities marking the Menstrual Hygiene Day celebration in the municipality, which climaxed with public education and sensitization on menstrual health at Adankwame.

The beneficiary girls were from junior high schools in Amanchia, Kobeng, Seidi, Kyereyease, Nyamabekyere, Kontomire, Amadum, Adankwame, Nteebu, Akuapem and Ahwiaa.

Dr Justice Thomas Sevugu, Municipal Director of Health Services, speaking at the ceremony, said menstruation was a natural phenomenon and urged the girls not to absent themselves from school during menstruation.

What they needed was to maintain proper hygienic conditions and stay in school.

He warned the girls against casual and unprotected sex since it could lead to unwanted pregnancy and other sexually transmitted diseases, which could terminate their education and affect their lives.

Dr Sevegu called for support from all stakeholders to educate the girl-child on the need to maintain good hygiene and always stay healthy in order to pursue their goals in life.

Nana Pokuah Amoako, Municipal Director of Education commended the organizers of the programme and urged parents to pay particular attention to their adolescent girls to ensure their proper upbringing.

Madam Gifty Adutwumwaa, Deputy Head of Business of Bosomtwe Rural Bank, encouraged the girls to cultivate a savings culture to enable them to mobilize resources to buy some of their basic needs such as sanitary pads and others, in order not to fall prey to men.

GNA

