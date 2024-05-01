Voters Compass be to rolled-out to assist electorates choices in 2024 elections  

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA

Accra, May 1, GNA – Penplusbytes, an NGO, through its esteemed African Elections Project, has established the Ghana Elections 2024 Voters’ Compass Project.

This innovative project aims to equip Ghanaian voters with the tools and knowledge necessary to actively participate in the electoral process and contribute to credible, transparent elections 2024.

It will also help bolster Ghana’s democratic processes and empower citizens with comprehensive information to make informed choices.

The project, which would soon be officially launched in Ghana, is being rolled out by Penplusbytes in collaboration with VoteSwiper e.V., a German-based organization and supported with the German Federal Foreign Office’s funds by ifa (Institut für Auslandsbeziehungen), zivik Funding Programme.

“At the core of the Voters’ Compass project lies a user-friendly, dynamic online platform designed to empower citizens with a deeper understanding of political party manifestos and issues at stake,” Mr Jerry Sam, Executive Director of Penplusbytes, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

He emphasized the significance of the initiative, saying, “the deployment of this educative Voters’ Compass, will offer electorates an opportunity to dive deep into political party manifestos.

“The idea is to get the electorates to focus on issues rather than personalities, which often leads to electoral disinformation that has the potential of bringing about violence and diluting electoral information,” he said.

Mr Sam said the Voter Compass is distinguished by its unique features and approach, offering a “Tinder-style interface integrated with the VoteSwiper tool (www.voteswiper.org), enabling users to respond to political questions with a simple swipe ‘Yes’ or ‘No’.

He explained that the functionality facilitates the alignment of individual ideologies and aspiration with party promises, enabling voters to make well-informed decisions and hold elected officials accountable during the post-election era.

He said Penplusbytes’ commitment to enhancing democracy also extended beyond Ghana, with the organization’s extensive election coverage spanning over 17 African countries, including Liberia, Niger, and Kenya.

Mr Matthias Bannert, Chairman of the Board VoteSwiper, on his part said: “We are delighted to join forces with Penplusbytes to empower Ghanaian voters through the use of our VoteSwiper tool, to navigate the electoral landscape and make informed decisions that align with Ghanaian values and aspirations.”

Having successfully deployed VoteSwiper in national and local elections across various European nations, this marks our first venture on the African continent, he added.

Moreover, the Voters’ Compass stands out as a reliable source of information, mitigating the spread of fake news and disinformation by providing comprehensive insights into political party programmes, candidate profiles, election procedures, and key issues.

Through interactive elements such as chatbots, WhatsApp API, and social media integration, the platform fosters engagement and inclusivity, ensuring accessibility to a diverse range of citizens with content available in English language and up to four local languages.

Penplusbytes is a not-for-profit organization driving change through innovations like using new digital technologies to enable good governance and accountability, new media and innovations, climate, and well-being, and enhancing oversight for effective utilisation of mining, oil and gas revenue and resources.

