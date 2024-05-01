May Day: Life International Church salutes gallant workers 

By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Accra, May 1, GNA—The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, General Overseer of the Life International Church, has commended organised labour and all workers in Ghana for their invaluable contributions towards the country’s socio-economic well-being.

“The sacrifices made by the working people of Ghana towards nation-building and progress are worthy of commendation,” he said.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih, also the First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday ahead of the May Day celebration.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Election 2024 – The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peaceful Elections for Nation- Building.”

“As a working class we need peace to continue to work and earn our livelihood since in the absence of peace we cannot attend to our work,” he said.

“It is in the light of this that the importance of the theme adopted by organised labour in this year’s celebration cannot be over-emphasised.”

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih urged workers to stay away from any person or group who would want to influence them to act in ways that could undermine the peace and stability of the country in this year’s election.

He called on the Government to adopt and implement sustainable and realistic policies to create the needed jobs for the youth.

“It is the firm belief of the church that employment creation, and by extension economic development, cannot be successful in an atmosphere of industrial unrest, disagreements and misunderstanding at both the enterprise and national levels.”

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih appealed to social partners to deepen the culture of dialogue and consultations in the collective desire to build a harmonious industrial relations environment, which was a prerequisite for investment attraction.

GNA

