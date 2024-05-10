Voter registration exercise progressing smoothly in Tamale  

By Comfort Sena Fetrie -Akagbor

Tamale, May 10, GNA – The voters’ registration exercise has been going on smoothly in the Tamale Metropolis.

Mr Bismark Nteh, Tamale Metro Director of the Electoral Commission, in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Friday, said the first day of the registration exercise had some challenges, however, the problems which were nationwide were later rectified to smoothen the exercise.

He stated that so far, almost a thousand eligible new voters have registered.

Mr Nteh said the numbers are encouraging, adding that there are more people in the queue to register.

GNA

