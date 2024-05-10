Presidential Aspirant advises Parents to prioritise children’s education  

By Albert Allotey

Accra, May 10, GNA-Dr Nii Amu Darko, the Presidential aspirant of the First Alliance of Independent Reformers (FAIR) in the upcoming 2024 elections, has urged parents to make the education of their children a priority.

He said: “Parents should understand that they have a responsibility towards their children’s right to education and development. Don’t allow them (the children) to fend for themselves,” adding that; “children’s failure is parents’ failure.”

“Life is not easy, but parents must make it a point to push their children into education,” he said.

Dr Nii Darko who is also the President of the African Reform Movement gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday.

He reminded the youth that their destiny was in their hands, but not in any political party and that they should avail themselves of skills development for employable jobs to avoid ending up as future destitute.

