Voter Registration commences smoothly at Anloga despite registration challenges

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga (V/R), May 7, GNA-The ongoing limited voter registration has commenced successfully at the Anloga District with encouraging turnouts

As at 1100hrs about 25 applicants were registered awaiting their biometric data capturing at the district office centre located in the Anloga shopping mall.

Most of the number constitutes students from Basic schools and second cycle institutions in the district, who turned 18 years recently.

Despite the smooth nature of exercise, the centre could not capture any applicant’s data unto the EC data base to print out cards due to network challenges as at 1130hrs

Mr. Felix Hommey, Registration Officer in charge of the centre, confirmed to Ghana News Agency that though they were facing challenges with online and biometric data capturing, he hopes it will be resolved by close of the day

“We hope the situation with the network and data capturing will be resolved sooner, but when it is not done, we will require applicants to come back to the center as at when it is resolved for them to be captured unto the database,” Mr Homey assured.

Concurrently, Anyanui centre, which is also running, has registered 20 applicants as at 1100hrs.

.

The EC officials will run Alakple, Agortoe, Adzato, Azanu and Blemeazado centres for two days each, respectively.

Applicants at the centre are happy with how smooth the exercise is and hope the challenge is fixed soon.

“The process is going on fast, we are just hoping that the network will come so that we get out the cards,” one applicant said.

The limited voter registration exercise commenced today Tuesday 07 May and will end on May 27 nationwide to capture new applicants unto the electoral commission data base

GNA

