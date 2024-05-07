Pencils of Promise Restores learning environment at Mepe Catholic Basic School 

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe (V/R), May. 07, GNA – The Pencils of Promise (PoP), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), focusing on giving children access to quality education in the country and beyond, has handed over renovated educational facilities to the Mepe Roman Catholic School.

The NGO renovated a nine-unit Primary classroom block and a six-unit Kindergarten classroom block for the school after the Akosombo Dam spillage ravaged the enclave.

They also donated 50 dual desks, exercise books, textbooks, storybooks, pens amongst other assorted educational resources to enhance teaching and learning in the school.

Mr Freeman Gobah, the Country Director of Pencils of Promise stated that the initiative formed part of their flood disaster relief project.

He said that the school with enrollment of 909, and its teachers would benefit from their donation.

Mr Gobah indicated that students in Mepe Zomayi, Vome, Anyako and Battor Basic Schools would also be beneficiaries of their support.

“We believe that that our gesture will create an enabling environment for the children to learn. I am sure this will also make the parents save their money for food than use it on buying books and other things. They are already provided,” he explained.

The Country Director pledged that the PoP would also renovate the school at Zomayi to foster education in the area.

He also assured their continuous support and called on the teachers to also play integral roles in pushing education in the school forward.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) of North Tongu Constituency received the items on behalf of the school and lauded the efforts of the PoP.

He recounted the negative impact the floods had on education and mentioned that the benevolence of the Pencils of Promise would go long way to improve on the educational standards in the enclave.

The MP gave the assurance that the items and the renovated school blocks would be put to good use.

Mr Francis Agbemadi, the Volta Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES) also expressed gratitude to the PoP and stated that their partnership with the GES has been helpful.

He said that “aside from building school blocks and consistently providing learning resources to our students in the region and beyond, the PoP has also been training our teachers. That’s a great support from them.”

Mr Agbemadi called on the NGO to continue supporting the GES to promote quality education in the region.

Mrs Isabella Ayimey, the North Tongu District Director of Education also thanked the Pencils of Promise and gave the assurance that she would ensure that the items were used purposefully.

An elated Mr Charles Dagbah, Headteacher of the School praised the benefactor for the generosity and added the gesture would enhance teaching and learning.

GNA

