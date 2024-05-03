Vote people with integrity to power – Rev Tettey urges Ghanaians

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Ayigya (Ash), May 03, GNA – Reverend Dr Smith Francis Tettey, Chairman of the Kumasi Presbytery of the Global Evangelical Church, has called on Ghanaians to vote men and women with integrity into power in the December general elections.

This, according to him, would help change the status quo of the country’s economy, which, according to him, was “fraught with glorified corruption which seems invisible to the laws of the land.”

Addressing the 2024 Kumasi Presbytery Representative Conference at Ayigya, in the Oforikrom Municipality, he said Ghanaians must change the way of doing things to help change the situation of the country.

The theme for the conference was “Be holy in all you do”.

Rev. Dr Tettey pointed out that, Ghana was now in a worsening environmental situation due to the connivance of people in high and low positions with foreign nationals to wreck the ecology of the land with irrevocable pollution of water bodies and wanton depletion and devastation of the country’s natural resources.

He said unemployment had reached its highest point with attendant criminal activities, which were beyond the detection and control of the security agencies that were supposed to curb them.

Rev, Dr Tettey said it was time all the church denominations raised a unified prophetic voice against corruption, environmental degradation and widespread oppression of the less privileged in society.

He commended Parliament for passing the anti-gay bill and called on the President to sign the bill into law to help protect the country’s moral values and cultural heritage.

He called on all committed Christians to pray fervently to God for forgiveness and His mercy for turning around the poor state of the nation and the decay in society.

Rev. Tettey said it was time Christians insisted that the righteousness of God reigned in Ghana.

GNA

