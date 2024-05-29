Vivo Energy Ghana launches school renewable energy project 

By Emelia Nkrumah, GNA

Accra, May 29, GNA – Vivo Energy Ghana (VEGH) has launched the school renewal energy project called “Green4Clean School’s Renewable Energy Project to inspire the next generation to embrace sustainable energy solutions.

The project, which was launched on the theme “Building a sustainable future” was in partnership with United Way Ghana (UWG) and Academic City University College.

It seeks to empower and provide students with in-depth understanding of various renewable energy sources, including solar energy.

Speaking on behalf of Mr Kadar Maiga, Managing Director for VEGH, Ms Shirley Tony Kum, Corporate Communication Manager, VEGH said with the introduction of innovative educational programmes and practical demonstration, the project aims to raise awareness on environmental challenges and the importance of adopting sustainable energy practices within the school and the broader community.

She added that “The Green4Clean project has a three-pronged approach to implementation namely awareness creation, empowerment and resourcing.

Awareness creation by equipping the students with in-depth knowledge and skills needed to harness renewable energy sources through workshops and presentations, hands-on project, awareness campaign and field trips.”

According to Ms Kum, VEGH believed that by providing access to resources and practical learning opportunities, “we are nurturing a generation of eco-conscious leaders who will shape a more sustainable future.”

“Together we will work hand in hand to implement innovative programmes that promote renewable energy awareness and adoption in schools across our communities,” she added.

Ms Kum indicated that VEGH would continue its focus on developing solar solutions for electricity at various retail stations and depots adding that it had increased its solar operated retail stations to 25 sites across Ghana and were working with the Shell Product Technical Team to ensure environmentally compatible products on the mobility market space.

Mrs Faustina Abbey, Executive Director, UWG said the project signified not only a milestone for them, but also a beacon of hope for future generations.

She indicated that “This project is more than just an investment in infrastructure; it is an investment in human potential. By embracing renewable energy, we reduce our carbon footprint and set a powerful example of environmental responsibility.

This initiative will provide our students with hands-on learning opportunities, fostering a deep understanding of renewable technologies and their benefits.”

Madam Habiba Kotomah, Director of Education of the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly stated that “by integrating renewable energy solutions into our educational infrastructure, we were setting an example and demonstrating the transformative potential of sustainable technologies.”

She said the project would reduce the schools’ carbon footprint, contributing to the global fight against climate change saying by utilizing solar panels and other renewable energy sources, we were taking concrete steps towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting cleaner air and water for our community.

