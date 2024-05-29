Eleven-year-old writer provides e-library for St. Paul’s Methodist School 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, May 29, GNA – Miss Sarah Kittoe, an 11-year-old writer, and her family have handed over an e-library and a refurbished book library to St. Paul’s Methodist Preparatory School in Tema.

The girl, a Ghanaian residing in the United Kingdom, has authored four books, including ‘The Friendship Club’ and ‘Ama and the Lost Key.”

The e-library is equipped with 20 desktop computers, speakers, headphones, and other accessories to aid teaching and learning.

Miss Kittoe said she visited the school, which is the alma mater of his father, last year to donate some of her books to them but realised that their library needed to be in better shape and expressed his wish to help.

She said she intended to use proceeds from the sale of her books for the project, but more was needed, so, her parents supported her to ensure that her dream of providing a better library materialised.

She encouraged the pupils of the school to make good use of the e-library and the book library to develop an interest in reading and writing, announcing that they were in talks with the school authorities to start a writing club through which write-ups from the members would be assessed and the winners helped to publish them.

Mr Albert Kittoe, father of Sarah, said the project, which cost them 10,000 pounds, has learning games and materials that could help pupils who are academically poor pick up.

He said too much emphasis was being put on academically good children in schools in Ghana; therefore, the software on the e-library, when used well, will propel the others to learn and understand what is being taught through the games.

He stated that it brings on board inclusion and equity, noting that when they receive such help from the basic level, they could build upon it as they move up the academic ladder.

He called on others to help the various schools with the needed teaching and learning equipment to improve the lives of children in Ghana.

Nana Kofi Baidoo, the school’s headteacher, commended Sarah and her family for their gesture, indicating that only a few schools in Ghana can boast of such facilities, therefore, having such a gift from them is a privilege.

He noted that the facility would enhance their teaching and learning to keep up with global trends, as its technological provision would bring out innovation and critical thinking in the students.

Meanwhile, the extended family of Sarah also donated 2,000 pounds to help solve other school challenges.

St Paul’s Methodist Preparatory School was established in 1975 and currently has a pupil population of 820.

